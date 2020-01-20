Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder confident of one or two new arrivals as Jack Robinson closes in on move

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that he is still hopeful of being in 'one or two' new additions before the transfer window deadline.

Aside from the addition of free agent Jack Rodwell, the Blades have yet to make a major move so far this month and while Wilder will remain relatively relaxed if that stays the case, he is confident that the situation will change.

Nottingham Forest left-back Jack Robinson is set to get the ball rolling by joining the club on a permanent basis after falling out of favour at the City Ground.

Robinson was at United's Shirecliffe training ground on Monday to undergo the second part of a medical

On the outward front, several fringe players including Kean Bryan and Leon Clarke are likely to move out, but Wilder is also realistic enough to acknowledge that several of his leading players may yet be the subject of bids - although he is certainly not encouraging any.

Wilder, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's night home game with champions Manchester City, said: "We are still looking. I work with the board and if I don't think the players are available or the ones we want to go and get cannot (come) for financial reasons, we move on.

"Always, there is a list of players who we want to try and add to make us stronger for the second part of the season. I am always trying to maximise what I am given by the board.

"But if it is not there, I am not going to bring in players for the sake of it. We will carry on with what we have got.

"But I believe we will get one or two definitely in, in the next week.

"But as we all now, it is a moving market - in terms of players coming in and I cannot sit here and say that any of my (main) players might not move on, as well. Ones that we maybe don't want to move on. That is just the way football is.

"We always have to be ready and quickly react to any business that happens - whether it is out or ins.

"I want to keep all the boys. There's certain players we have talked about that will be playing their football elsewhere next year. But the main actors - and there is quite a few of them - I want to keep and build and be part of hopefully a decent future ahead of us."

Meanwhile, Wilder expects forward David McGoldrick to shake off the foot problem which forced him to miss Saturday's trip to Arsenal - and he will be assessed today (Monday).

