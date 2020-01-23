Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder dismisses the prospect of signing Dean Henderson on a full-time basis

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has dismissed any hope of signing Dean Henderson on a permanent basis - and says he will only return to Bramall Lane for a third spell on loan.

Wilder has spoken with Henderson's parent club Manchester United about retaining Henderson, who showcased his credentials for a first England start in the Spring with a fantastic performance in the 1-0 home loss to Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Henderson's loan runs out at the end of the summer, with the Cumnbrian's contract at Old Trafford expiring in the summer of 2022.

On the situation regarding Henderson in a second season-long loan spell with the Blades, Wilder said: “It won’t be on a permanent basis, not at all. The only option for us would be a loan.

I don’t want to get too much into it out of respect for Manchester United. There’s nothing sinister in it. I got asked the question and we’d love him back.

“His future is at Manchester United, no doubt. They would not have offered him the contract they did in the summer it that wasn’t the case.

“If the opportunity to sign him came around, that number would a huge one and one we couldn’t compete with.

“So I’m sure his future is at Manchester United. Dean has expressed his desire to play regular first-team football and eventually at Manchester United, he’s never wavered from that.

“So joining the dots, the opportunity of him coming to us for another season is one we would pursue if we can and hopefully make it happen, while always respecting Manchester United.

"He’s their player and we will massively respect their wishes."