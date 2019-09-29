Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder had no qualms about using Leon Clarke against Liverpool

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder says he had no qualms about calling on Leon Clarke from the bench in Saturday's game with Liverpool - with the striker handed his Premier League debut at the age of 34.

Clarke was thrown on with United chasing an equaliser against the Reds, with the forward spurning a golden chance to level late on in the hosts' 1-0 loss.

Wilder said: "We looked at Leon. (Lys) Mousset has been pushing, we felt we could get down the sides.

"We got the balance right, I hope it didn't look like a really defensive performance. I thought we gave as good as we got.

"From my point of view, we knew Mousset would come on, as he did last week. Liverpool would be pushing and we knew they would kick on.

"We had Leon in if we needed to go back to front late on and chase the game. He is physical and we can go a different way.

"There was talk he might have been offside, but Leon will know he should have scored.

"There were options for him in the summer. He's a good character and mixes well."

Wilder had time with opposite number Jurgen Klopp after the game and presented him with a bottle of Champagne in recognition of the German being recently named as the men's coach of the year at last week's FIFA awards.

The Blades chief revealed: "He said thanks for the Champagne.

"I think it was important that we recognise as a club what he has achieved.

"But the competitive aspect of me, is that we are here to achieve too.

"I am not a connoisseur of Champagne to be honest, I do not drink much of it.

"But he is a good guy, an open guy. It is good because (with) a few managers in the Premier League, I do not get that feeling from. We have always had an open door policy."