Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder handed double selection boost

SHEFFIELD UNITED have been handed a double selection boost with the news that John Egan and Lys Mousset should be available for Sunday's Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Egan sat out the thriller against Manchester United last weekend due to a head injury sustained on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, with Mousset, outstanding in the 3-3 draw against the Red Devils, coming off in the second half with a hamstring issue.

But both are available for the game at Molineux, with number one Dean Henderson also back in the fray after being ineligible for last weekend's game due to ineligibility after joining the club from Old Trafford on a season-long loan in the summer.

Wilder, whose side have the only remaining unbeaten away record in the top-flight along with leaders Liverpool, said: "We should have John Egan. Phil Jagielka was outstanding on Sunday, but we have no issues.

"We have a full group that goes down to Wolves on Saturday and we are looking forward to the game on Sunday."

Offering an update on the fitness of Mousset, Wilder continued: "He has recovered, thankfully. We feared the worst when Lys pulled up on Sunday.

"He has been outstanding in the last few games. Oli (McBurnie), when he came on, was great and scored a fantastic goal and the subs all combined fantastically to enable us to equalise.

"Lys was outstanding in his performance. When he went down, I thought dear me; we were just about to make a substitution. The effort we put in was phenomenal. We are delighted he is available for Sunday."