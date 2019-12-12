Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: I've had no new contract talks but it's no sweat

Chris Wilder says he has not been offered a new contract after Sheffield United's impressive start to the new season, and he is not about to searching one out.

Last month Wilder's opposite number on Saturday, Dean Smith, was rewarded with a new four-year contract for his work at newly-promoted Aston Villa. Days earlier Brighton and Hove Albion gave another manager new to the division, Graham Potter, a two-year extension for the job he has done since taking over in the summer.

Wilder's Blades are above both in the Premier League – eighth after 16 matches in their first season back in the top flight – but he says there has been no such offer for him. He does not feel it is his place to ask for one, though.

“I'm contracted to the football club and I will work as hard as I always have done,” said Wilder, whose contract runs until 2022. “I've got a desire and passion to take the club forward.

“I had a renegotiation when we got promoted from League One, and when we were promoted from the Championship. I signed a new contract after the Bristol City game (last season).

“Contrary to people thinking I've signed 34 new deals, two have been renegotiations on success.

“If or when the club want to come and speak to me that’s over to them. It's not something I'll go knocking on their door for.

“It's important for the club to keep its assets.

“I've always said regarding players's situations we’ll be the ones who come to them so I think it's the same from the club’s point of view to me or any of the staff.

“In the meantime it'll be head down and get on with my job. I'm delighted we've got a platform to go from, 22 points is a really solid start and we have to build on that. We can’t look too far ahead, let's see where that takes us.”

Wilder reiterated his desire to strengthen the squad in January. It is a window some in football shy away from, but he is confident the Blades can use it well.

“I think it's key that we strengthen and I’ll keep to myself (which areas), but it's important we get the balance right and bring the right players in to strengthen the group,” he said.

“I'm a big believer that even though it's a difficult window to work in we've been quite successful in that window last year. The likes of Scott Hogan and Gary Madine gave us the timely boost we needed and we’ll need that this year.

“I've said to the owners if we were in a different position maybe keep your hand in your pocket, but now's a time to strengthen.

“There's still a lot of football to be played, the league very intense as we’ve seen. That will take its toll on the group. We have managed to keep same the team and we've made a few changes now and again when there's been an injury.

“All in all it's been the group that came up. I believe they deserved the opportunity to show me if they could raise their game and they have done. They need to keep that going.

“There's two or three positions where I fell we're just a little bit light and we need to strengthen to make sure performances and results aren’t affected.”