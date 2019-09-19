Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is backing striker David McGoldrick to break his Blades duck for the season

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder is backing David McGoldrick to break his Premier League duck shortly after he spurned several decent opportunities in last weekend's home loss to Southampton.

The Republic of Ireland striker has not scored in Blades' colours this term, with his last goals for the club coming in the 3-0 Easter Monday victory at Hull City on April 22.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton, Wilder said: "We had that last year and the start of season was similar, but he will be alright.

"I would be more concerned if he was not getting in that position or shying away - if team weren't creating - but we are and he does.

"We have got a whole load of forwards who can score. Callum (Robinson) missed out on Saturday and felt he had a few issues from international duty, but he's raring to go and training well.

"(Oli) McBurnie scored in a way (with the offside goal) and he will be disappointed. But he is getting into good positions and Didzy keeps going. The general play of the team from the two at top was really good and if we create that amount of chances for 75 per cent of the games, we will be alright."

Wilder confirmed that midfielder Mo Besic is ineligible to play at Goodison Park under the terms of his season-long loan from Everton.