Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder issues a challenge to his supporting cast

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has challenged his squad players to showcase their credentials in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup game with Sunderland - to boost their hopes of being involved in his weekend plans against Liverpool.

With Saturday's marquee home fixture against the Champions League holders and current Premier League leaders on the horizon, Wilder will rest a number of established first-teamers for the third-round tie against the Black Cats.

The likes of Mo Besic, Ben Osborn, Ravel Morrison, Simon Moore and Kieron Freeman are likely to feature at Bramall Lane.

David McGoldrick (groin) will again not be involved after missing last weekend's win at Everton, but Kean Bryan is available for selection.

Wilder said: "It is an opportunity for fringe players to stake a claim, with the lead-up as well to quite a big game on Saturday.

"We are looking at this one first and we have to and it should mean a lot for all our players to pull on a shirt and to do as well as we can, regardless of changes or competition.

"I have got an experienced group and some boys will want to show me and our fans that they are ready to play in first team as well.

"We have had a couple of injuries and suspensions recently. All of a sudden, a squad of 23-24 can whittle down pretty quickly.

"It can be strong and then it changes. It is the reason we have a competitive squad and I am looking forward to see how they go."