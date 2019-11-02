Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder more interested in points and performances than placings

Sheffield United moved up to sixth in the Premier League, but points and performances, not placings, were all manager Chris Wilder was interested in.

The Blades were magnificent to beat Burnley 3-0 with first-half goals from midfielder John Lundstram (two) and John Fleck.

But Wilder was refusing to get carried with the lofty league position it lifted his newly-promoted team into.

“I've not looked at the league table and I won't,” he insisted. “It's an accumulation of points for us, always has been, always will be.

“I'm delighted the run's continued, that's the biggest thing for me because points at this level are so difficult to achieve, especially for us as a football club.”

The way the Blades played delighted their manager, though.

“We wanted a quick start and we certainly got that,” he reflected. I was delighted with the start and the whole of the game, really. Even second half we knew they'd want to take chances and push people on so it was important we kept our shape out of possession in the second half.

“I was delighted with how good we were in both boxes.”

The Blades had another terrific win in their previous home match, defeating Arsenal 1-0, and it is indicative of how grounded Wilder keeps his team that there was no drop-off in performance against Burnley.

“It just gets drilled into them all the time,” the manager explained. “It's the attitude of our staff and the group.

“They take that on board and they go out and produce the performance.

“We will have poor results and difficult days in this division because of the level we're at but being a spike team in terms oif attitude and performances is not something else I see. If it's someone else's day you hold your hands up but consistent performances.”