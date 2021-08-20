Ramsdale is finalising the details of a move to Arsenal for £24m, rising to £30m. He was pulled out of Wednesday's game at West Bromwich Albion in anticipation of the deal and Michael Verrips struggled in his place, at fault for at least two of the goals in a 4-0 defeat.

Verrips will be on the bench against Huddersfield Town but manager Jokanovic has already said he will face Derby County in the League Cup on Tuesday, with Foderingham starting against Luton Town in the Championship the following weekend.

"I had conversations with both goalkeepers 10 days ago or something like that," revealed Jokanovic. "Both want to ask about the situation, so I explained to both that my first preference is Aaron and we will see what happens and what is best if he leaves.

CHANCE: Wes Foderingham, pictured left with Aaron Ramsdale

"Wes will be in goal this game (against Huddersfield), Mike for the cup and Wes back for the Luton game. I will give both two games and evaluate what is the solution for us.

"We need to look around and see if we can find a different solution but at the moment these are my two best goalkeepers with me.

"I don’t want it to be interpreted as we don’t trust our goalkeepers, it can be one bad night for a player or a coach or for the whole team.

"We must be prudent, (there is) a short time ahead of us and we have prepared in case Ramsdale goes. Now it’s definite, we will take a decision in a few days about what is the best solution for us."

Although Ramsdale move has not yet formally been completed, Jokanovic said: "It’ll have to be something strange to happen for him not to be a player for a different club than Sheffield United."

On Verrips's performance at the Hawthorns, Jokanovic said: "Mike, like all of us, is disappointed. He tried his best to help us but we didn’t have enough fortune.

"When you concede four goals there is always criticism of the goalkeeper but I must take the responsibility for the defeat, we must be adult to accept that we were poor in the game and keep going forward.

"But he's okay and he’s ready for work."

Foderingham's only previous Blades appearance came in last season's League Cup. Verrips was making his league debut on Wednesday after two cup outings.