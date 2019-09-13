Sheffield United must stay true to their front-foot instincts, insists midfielder John Lundstram

SHEFFIELD UNITED midfielder John Lundstram has urged the Blades to stay true to their front-foot attacking instincts ahead of Saturday's encounter with visiting Southammpton.

The Blades are in a good place ahead of the game with the Saints after a sound start to the season, with Chris Wilder's side signing off for the first international break on the back of a excellent draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Despite their confident adjustment to the top-flight life, Wilder was critical of some of his side's passive play in their last Bramall Lane league appointment with Leicester, with the Foxes running out 2-1 winners to become just the second side to take three points away from S2 in 2019.

Lundstram, who has enjoyed an excellent start to the season on a personal front, said: "Home form is massive and we have got to go for games like Saturday.

"We always do really, but we need to get something on board for another step in right direction. It goes back to belief and we go into Saturday believing we can get a result and we have got to believe.

"At this level, you get punished when you lose the ball. We saw that against Leicester. We lost it and was in back of net before we knew it.

"But we have got to take confidence. The first game gave us a lot of belief and we were better team in the second half and held our own against a good Bournemouth side that are established in the Premier League.

"We got another point at Chelsea. The manager said at half time to go for it and we did and got something."