Sheffield United: No change of approach as more 'Big Guns' beckon

Despite preparing to enter the most challenging period of their Premier League season so far, Sheffield United's players will be encouraged to continue their policy of attacking football rather than adopting a more conservative approach.

After facing Arsenal in the first match following the international break, Chris Wilder's side are then scheduled to face the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Manchester United before the end of November, with a match against Burnley sandwiched in between.

Despite highlighting the difference in resources between United and all of those clubs, the 52-year-old confirmed United have no plans to change the strategy which saw them win promotion from the Championship last term.

"We went after every game last season, always tried to be competitive and accumulate points," Wilder said. "And look what happened. That's what we'll try to do again."

"That attitude, the mentality to always go out there and give it a real 'go' is what has got us this far. So it would seem stupid to do something different or to change it now."