Sheffield United offer short-term deal to Jack Rodwell

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that the Blades have offered a short-term deal to former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell - who is likely to make his debut in Sunday's FA Cup third-round home tie with AFC Fylde.

The 28-year-old's career has nosedived since moving from Everton to Sunderland in a £10million deal in August 2014, with his time on Wearside being plagued by injury.

Rodwell was ultimately made to train with the youth side at Sunderland - with many supporters slamming his attitude following footage in the acclaimed football documentary 'Sunderland 'Till I Die;, which aired on Netflix. He joined Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer in August 2018.

At the end of last season, Rodwell left Rovers and was linked with Serie A side AS Roma and trained with other Italian clubs before linking up with the Blades for training last month.

Wilder said: Jack has done great. So we are in the process of offering him something.

"He was a highly regarded player at the start of his career. It has gone a little wrong for him, for whatever reason. There’s been no issue with his attitude."

"There are supporters up the road in the North-East who will chuck a load at Jack.

"I’m not a fan of fly on the wall documentaries and there are two sides to that story by the way. So we’re looking at a short term deal with Jack and that will hopefully be done this morning. He should be involved on Sunday in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Wilder has confirmed that he is likely to make wholesale changes for Sunday's cup tie with non-league Fylde after detecting fatigue in his side in Thursday's 2-0 defeat at Premier League leaders Liverpool, which came at the end of a hectic Christmas and New Year period

He said: "Now, we have a little bit of a break before the West Ham game. I was contemplating playing quite a strong side in the FA Cup.

"But looking at what it has taken out of them against a resurgent and rejuvenated Watford and going to Manchester City and getting beaten narrowly and then getting beaten pretty comfortably (at Liverpool) has taken quite a lot out of us during this period.

"So I will apologise and will unfortunately be making 11 changes on Sunday. It is an opportunity for some boys to step in who have not paid a part. Those (first regulars) boys need a rest now before the West Ham game and they will get it."