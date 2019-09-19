Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah defends ‘respectable’ Bin Laden family

SHEFFIELD UNITED owner Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud has stressed that he feels offended when negative comments are made regarding the Bin Laden family.

Prince Abdullah made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday afternoon when facing the media for the first time after winning his High Court case for sole ownership of the club with former co-owner Kevin McCabe.

During the court case, it was revealed that Prince Abdullah secured a £3m loan from a relative of Osama bin Laden to help fund the club.

The family member is a legitimate businessman without close links to the former al-Qaeda leader, but McCabe claimed that the Prince never knew the original source of the money.

Prince Abdullah said: “I get really offended when people say things like the Bin Laden family is a bad name. Bin Laden is a really good family. If they have one (black) sheep, every family may have one bad person.

“But they are a very respectable family. I have not done business with them in the past, but if I can do business with them, I will be very happy to do business with them.

“The Bin Laden family is not a disgraced name and something I should hide.”