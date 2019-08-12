Sheffield United players will remain grounded, says Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists his side’s deserved draw on the opening day will fuel further the belief the club belongs in the Premier League.

The Blades rescued a late point from the trip to Bournemouth when Billy Sharp netted with just two minutes remaining.

“None of our players will get carried away and think they are better than what they are,” said Wilder, whose side now face back-to-back home games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

“There are too many characters and leaders in there for that to happen. Hopefully, this gives them a little bit more belief, going toe to toe with a very good side.

“That at the end, people can think is is an over celebration. No. It is just the enjoyment of a good job. They have got a great connection.

“These boys are really down to earth and honest. They have earned the right to play in the Premier League. They have had the summer of wondering about what they are going into.

“Then they go out there and play like that.”

Chris Mepham put Bournemouth ahead just after the hour but there could be little doubt United were full value for a point.

“You don’t fear this division – you can’t,” added Wilder, who revealed his side had been mobbed by a big group of Blades supporters when on a pre-match stroll.