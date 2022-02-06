Sheffield United redeveloping strong mentality as they close in on Championship play-off places

It was the second time since Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment at the end of November that United have secured maximum points after conceding first.

Compare that to before his arrival, when the Blades lost eight of the nine games in which they went behind.

Jayden Bogle, who scored the winning goal at St Andrew’s, feels there has been a change in the Blades mentality in recent months.

“We have been a lot more aggressive as a team. You saw the reaction when we went a goal down, we kept getting on the ball and trying to cause them problems,” said Bogle, with United picking up 19 points in their last eight league games.

“That is a big turnaround compared to the start of the season. It is good, we are doing well as a team.

“We just need to keep focusing, keep working hard and keep getting results.”

Lyle Taylor had put the hosts ahead just after the hour on Friday but the Blades responded strongly with Billy Sharp equalising almost immediately.

LATE WINNER: Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle (left) celebrates scoring the Blades' second goal of the game with team-mate Billy Sharp during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew's, Birmingham. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The result means United are only three points behind the play-offs with two games in hand over sixth-placed West Brom, who they face at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

However, Bogle insists that the Blades are not worrying about their place in the table.

He added: “We are trying not to focus too much on the league position, we are just trying to take each game as they come.

“We are building on each performance, we all know what we want to achieve.”

COMPOSURE: Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle scores his side's second goal of the game past Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Bogle’s goal was his second in the space of four games, as he showed great footwork to slot home.

“It is a good time for me at the moment. I don’t want to stop, I want to keep going and working to higher levels,” he added.