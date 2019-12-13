Sheffield United's Enda Stevens not interested in old acquaintances, just three points

That he will be facing one of his former teams will be pretty irrelevant to Enda Stevens on Saturday – all he is interested in is continuing Sheffield United's feel-good factor.

When Stevens moved to England from Shamrock Rovers in 2012, it was to join Aston Villa, this weekend's visitors to Bramall Lane.

The left-wing back made just six league starts in three-and-a-half years at Villa Park, playing most of his football on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town, before moving to Portsmouth and in May 2017, Sheffield United.

But Stevens is looking at Saturday's game in the context of continuing the Blades' run of one defeat in nine games.

“I've played against them before, they're a tough team to play against,” he commented.

“We've always been in exciting games against them and we know what to expect. We've got to prepare right because we know we're in for another tough game.

“I don't look at things like that (being a former player), I just want to do my thing for Sheffield United and win the game.

“Wjust go into each game wanting to win, might get run over but prepare right and look at how to hurt the opposition in every game”

This will be the second weekend running the Blades have faced a side who came up with them from last season's Championship. They overcame a sluggish start to come from behind and beat Norwich City 2-1, with Stevens heading the equaliser. It put to bed the against-the-run-of-play defeat they suffered at home to Newcastle United three days earlier.

Last season Sheffield United drew 3-3 in a thrilling match at Villa Park, and won 4-1 in South Yorkshire. Stevens played in both games.