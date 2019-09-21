Sheffield United’s John Lundstram aiming to prove a point

SHEFFIELD UNITED midfield player John Lundstram may be a boyhood Liverpool fan, but today’s trip to Goodison Park is a truly special one for him.

The Scouser failed to make the first-team grade with Everton and was forced to reboot his career elsewhere, much like one of his good friends in Leeds United schemer Adam Forshaw, also a fellow boyhood Red.

Plenty of friends and family will be attendance this afternoon and for Lundstram, it will be a cathartic moment.

Lundstram, who rebuilt his career at Oxford United before moving to Bramall Lane, said: “I have been waiting for this. With the setbacks I have had, there has always been a desire to get back to where I always wanted to be.

“When the fixtures came out, Everton was obviously one I looked for. Hopefully, if I do get the nod, I will be able to show what I can do.

“There are always games you look at, it is always in the back of your mind. I would be lying if I said otherwise.

“I am Red as well, so that adds a little bit more to it, I suppose.”

On leaving the Blues in 2015, without making a first-team appearance, the 25-year-old, one of the Blades top players so far this season, added: “Leaving Everton was probably the big one. The manager there at the time did not have any faith in me. So I had to move on.

“At the time, they offered me a six-month contract. I did not think it was worth signing because I would have been in the same position in six months’ time. I sat down and talked about it with my family. It was a big step, going away at 20.

“It was the best decision I have ever made, because I am here now.

“It is a decision you have got to make on your own, with your own family. It is not something you can let anyone else make for you.”