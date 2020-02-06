Sheffield United's Tuesday night FA Cup tie will not be televised

Sheffield United's fifth-round FA Cup trip to Reading will be played on Tuesday March 3, and will not be shown live on television.

To accommodate the Premier League's rather jumbled winter break, which sees the Blades have no game between Sunday's visit of Bournemouth and the February 22 home game against Brighton and Hove Albion, while other take their rest a week later, the fifth round ties are being played in midweek.

The Blades' game against Reading, who won a dramatic replay at Cardiff, will kick off at 8pm on the Tuesday.

They have won their last four league meetings against the Royals, but when they last met in the FA Cup, also at the Madejski Stadium, it was a 4-0 home win in 2013.

Sheffield United's Premier League trip to Aston Villa will be rearranged in due course. The Blades were due at Villa Park on February 29, but Dean Smith's side face Manchester City in the League Cup final that weekend.