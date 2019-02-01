Sheffield United's Yorkshire derby clash with Leeds United selected for Sky Sports coverage

Sheffield United's short trip to Elland Road on March 16 to face Leeds United will now be shown live on Sky Sports.

The two sides are in the thick of the Championship promotion race and will come to blows in LS11 next month.

The Yorkshire derby is now set for a 12:30pm kick-off in front of the TV cameras.

Bielsa's side take on Norwich City this weekend with the table-topping clash also having been chosen for Sky Sports coverage, while the Blades host Bolton Wanderers at Bramall Lane.

The Whites have seen a host of fixtures moved throughout the season which has become a point of contention for Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the EFL due to the allocation of TV money spread throughout the division.