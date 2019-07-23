Sheffield United set to add Nottingham Forest midfielder to their Premier League squad

Ambitious Premier League newcomers Sheffield United have had a bid accepted for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn.

The Blades had an initial offer rejected by Championship outfit Forest earlier this summer but the two clubs have now reached an agreement for the 24-year-old.

Sheffield United remain hopeful of bringing Dean Henderson back.

The fee agreed is not believed to be in excess of the club record £10m fee United paid for Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset last week but it is a significant improvement on their initial bid - reported to be £3m.

That deal for Mousset was the third time United have broken their transfer record since winning promotion to the Premier League. They earlier signed QPR midfielder Luke Freeman for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £5m, and Preston striker Callum Robinson, who they paid £7m for.

Chris Wilder has also added Ravel Morrison and defender Phil Jagielka on free transfers.

Osborn fits the remit of Wilder to bring in star players from Championship. He made more than 200 appearances for Forest and scored 16 goals after coming through the club's academy system.

His move to Bramall Lane is expected to be completed before the weekend.

Wilder remains keen to bring Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson back on loan, following his hugely-impressive spell with the club last season. Henderson, 22, started all 46 Championship matches as the Blades sealed a return to the Premier League and David De Gea signing a new contract at Old Trafford is expected to see progress made in that deal.

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie is still very much wanted by Chris Wilder despite Swansea City having recently rebuffed an offer believed to be in the region of £15m.