Yorkshire Post Team of the Week

Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town provide the backbone, Rotherham United supply the firepower - Team of the Week

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN and Rotherham United lead the way with three nominations apiece in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with two representatives from Bradford City.

Six clubs are represented in our XI. Here goes.

1. GOALKEEPER

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United).'Came back strongly after his howler against Liverpool with two key saves against Watford; the pick of the bunch seeing him deny Danny Welbeck.
2. DEFENDER

Julian Borner (Sheffield Wednesday).'The Owls' love-in with the no-nonsense German defender continued against Wigan. Strong, solid and does exactly what it says on the tin.
3. DEFENDER

Richard Wood (Rotherham United).'Recalled to the Millers starting line-up, Wood justified the decision of Paul Warne with a typically composing performance against old club Coventry.
4. DEFENDER

Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield Town).'Enjoyed himself against one of his former clubs and was composed, calm and commanding in his defensive duties.
