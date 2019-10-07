Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town provide the backbone, Rotherham United supply the firepower - Team of the Week HUDDERSFIELD TOWN and Rotherham United lead the way with three nominations apiece in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with two representatives from Bradford City. Six clubs are represented in our XI. Here goes. 1. GOALKEEPER Dean Henderson (Sheffield United).'Came back strongly after his howler against Liverpool with two key saves against Watford; the pick of the bunch seeing him deny Danny Welbeck. SportImage freelance Buy a Photo 2. DEFENDER Julian Borner (Sheffield Wednesday).'The Owls' love-in with the no-nonsense German defender continued against Wigan. Strong, solid and does exactly what it says on the tin. Steve Ellis freelance Buy a Photo 3. DEFENDER Richard Wood (Rotherham United).'Recalled to the Millers starting line-up, Wood justified the decision of Paul Warne with a typically composing performance against old club Coventry. Marie Caley jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. DEFENDER Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield Town).'Enjoyed himself against one of his former clubs and was composed, calm and commanding in his defensive duties. PA pa Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4