Sky Sports' TV cameras will transmit several games involving Yorkshire sides in August.

Slavisa Jokanovic's first league fixture as Blades manager, at home to Birmingham City at Bramall Lane, will be screened live on Saturday, August 7 with an 8pm kick-off.

Sky will also screen United's first away Championship game at Swansea City on Saturday, August 14, again with an 8pm kick-off.

The broadcasters will also show the Blades' trip to Valerien Ismael's West Brom four days later on Wednesday, August 18 (8pm), meaning that the club's first three Championship fixtures have all been selected for live broadcast.

Meanwhile, city rivals Wednesday's League One opener at Charlton Athletic on August 7 will also be televised - with a 5.30pm kick-off.

For the third season in a row, Middlesbrough will also start the season with a televised game.

Boro's Championship trip to Fulham will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 8 with a 1.30pm kick-off.

Huddersfield Town s midweek home game with Preston on Tuesday, August 17 ​has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

​It will kick-off at 7.45pm and has been selected for co-exclusive broadcast and will be broadcast live on both Sky Sports Arena and Town’s iFollow service.