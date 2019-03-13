Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers see Easter fixtures moved by Sky Sports

Have your say

Four Yorkshire teams have had their Easter games moved due to live television schedules.

Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers have all had matches re-scheduled after Sky Sports announced its Easter line-up.

The Blades' home game with Nottingham Forest on Good Friday (April 19) has been moved to lunchtime kick-off.

Later on the same day, Doncaster will travel to fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland with Wednesday's trip to high-flying Norwich City to follow in the day's final game.

Leeds' trip to Brentford on Easter Monday (April 22) has also been picked for live TV coverage and kick-off at Griffin Park will now be 5.15pm.

Fixture alterations:

Good Friday (April 19)

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm)

Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers (5.15pm)

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)

Easter Monday (April 22)

Brentford vs Leeds United (5.15pm)

All games to be screened live on Sky Sports Football