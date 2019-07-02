Sheffield United sign QPR star Luke Freeman in club-record deal

Sheffield United have completed the signing of midfielder Luke Freeman from QPR for an undislcosed club-record fee.

Freeman, 27, has become the club’s first summer signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League.

He has signed a three-year deal, with the fee reportedly being £5million, according to national reports.

On signing Freeman, a target for the past year, manager Chris Wilder said: “It has been well-documented that a lot of clubs have looked at him. The obvious thing is we have got that Premier League carrot.

“He is enthusiastic, dynamic and talented. His statistics are right up there. We look at the statistics, the key ones we look at for players, and then also reports and my own eyes.

“Also, we look at when we have played against him. He can create and he can score. I am sure he can play a part in this group.

“He is a bargain. It is a decent number for us, but in terms of the division we are in, we are happy.

“Luke has been up there in terms of the top Championship performers.

“Being left-footed, that gives us a bit of balance. He is at the right age and he started at Arsenal and went away.

Wilder remains hopeful that goalkeeper Dean Henderson will also be returning to United on loan from Manchester United.

“Yes, that’s ongoing. Same again, discussions between both clubs, Manchester United and ourselves,” said Wilder.

“Dean obviously played for us last year and did outstandingly well. He went away with the (England) Under-21s in the summer, so he’s getting some well-earned rest.

“But fingers-crossed that we can seal that deal as well, but we understand he’s still a Manchester United player.”

The Blades are also running the rule over former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison, who is training with Wilder’s squad with a view to a possible move to the club.

Morrison, 26, is without a club after recently completing a six-month spell at Swedish side Ostersunds.