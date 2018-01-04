Sheffield United star Brooks to miss Steel City derby

Sheffield United’s David Brooks will miss the Steel City derby after being diagnosed with glandular fever.

The Wales international was initially feared to have tonsillitis, but now faces a spell on the sidelines as he recovers from glandular fever.

The 20-year-old was man of the match at Hillsborough in September, when the Blades romped to a 4-2 win over Wednesday, but will now miss next Friday’s return at Bramall Lane.

The news was confirmed by Blades boss Chris Wilder today, ahead of United’s trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday in the FA Cup.

There was brighter news, though, for United fans with news striker Ched Evans - out for four months injured - has returned to full training.

“Ched is back out on the grass today,” Wilder said. “He’ll need a few bounce games to get totally up to speed though.

“We’ll be delighted to have him back, though, because at the beginning of the season, we thought he could be a big player for us.

“David has got glandular fever. Cards on the table with that one.

“He won’t be fit for a couple of weeks. He’s an excellent player and when he’s back, it will be great for us.”

United have recalled midfielder Ben Whiteman, 21, from his loan spell with Doncaster Rovers.

“Ben is back in training with us,” Wilder said. “We’re bringing him back, seeing how he is and how we go.

“Part of the experience of being in the Championship has taught us the importance of numbers.”