Sheffield United star signs new long-term deal

Sheffield United midfielder Mark Duffy has been rewarded with a new deal after impressing for the Blades.

The 32-year-old has been one of the standout players at Bramall Lane this season and has signed a long-term deal until 2020.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "Mark's always stated that he sees his future here and I'm delighted that a coveted player wants to extend his stay.

"He adds to our options at the top of the pitch and has done fantastically well this season, having Mark in the building strengthens us and this rewards him for a really good first part of the season at Championship level."

Duffy follows in the footsteps of John Fleck, David Brooks, Jack O'Connell, Leon Clarke, Billy Sharp, Chris Basham, Kieron Freeman and Paul Coutts in agreeing new deals.