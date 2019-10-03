Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick could travel out with the Republic of Ireland squad next week: Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that David McGoldrick will miss Saturday's game at Watford - but could link up with the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the forthcoming internationals against Georgia and Switzerland.

McGoldrick has missed the Blades' last two Premier League fixtures with a groin issue, but Wilder is confident that he will be fit for the home game with Arsenal on October 21 with his condition improving.

In the meantime, the 31-year-old is being assessed ahead of potentially travelling over to the continent with the Ireland squad next week, with Blades officials in dialogue with their Ireland counterparts with a view on him possibly linking up with them if he continues to improve.

Ireland visit Georgia on October 12 and head to Switzerland three days later.

On McGoldrick, who netted a key equaliser for Ireland in their home draw with the Swiss on September 5, Wilder said: "McGoldrick is not in contention (for Saturday). It has come a bit too quick for Didzy.

"We are in co-operation with the Republic of Ireland. It is important that the relationship is strong and it is.

"We have to do the best for David; he might go over with the squad and we will find out in next couple of days, so they can (may) have a look at him.

"He is getting closer, we will see what is what. But if we can get him fit for Mick (McCarthy), we will try to.

"He wants to play for Ireland and he is an important part of squad. If not, we will with him and get him ready for Arsenal.

"We are confident he will be back for that, (and) maybe the midweek game for the Republic. We will make the decision.

"In the past, he has been played with injury issues and it is important we have a sensible approach which we certainly have."

Blades captain Billy Sharp is available for the weekend trip to Vicarage Road after serving a suspension following his dismissal against Southampton on September 14.