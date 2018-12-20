Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke back in training

Sheffield United are hoping Leon Clarke will be fit to travel to Ipswich Town this weekend.

The 33-year-old Blades striker has missed the last three games, having last played since the 3-2 win at Brentford on November 27.

He netted just his second goal of the season at Griffin Park, but provides much-needed competition for Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick in attack.

“Hopefully he will be travelling to Ipswich on Friday,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder. “He is due out on the grass today.

“It’s been a frustrating one for us and Leon, but fingers crossed he will be in the group who goes down to Ipswich.”