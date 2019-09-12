Sheffield United striker's international strike for the Republic of Ireland is a timely tonic, says Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder believes that David McGoldrick's international strike for the Republic of Ireland last week will have provided him with a perfect fillip ahead of the resumption of Premier League business.

Blades striker McGoldrick netted a key late equaliser with a fine header in the Republic's 1-1 Euro 2020 qualifying draw with Switzerland.

A slight shoulder issue ensured that he returned from international duty early and sat out the midweek friendly win over Bulgaria in order to return for treatment to United, with the 31-year-old to be assessed ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game with Southampton.

Fellow Ireland forward and Blades colleague Callum Robinson (hamstring) is also being checked out ahead of the Saints encounter after also missing the Bulgaria friendly as a precaution.

On McGoldrick's strike, Wilder said: "It was brilliant for Didzy (McGoldrick).I know how Mick (McCarthy) thinks of him as much as we do. He has been outstanding since he stepped into the building.

"We expect them to score and feel forwards at this club have proven records of scoring. The challenge to do it in a big league, we have got all types of forwards. It is important from a recruitment point of view.

"Lys (Mousset) gave a taster of what he can do at Stamford Bridge. They have to be patient at times and wait for an opportunity. It is one area we will mix it up, looking at different teams to give ourselves the best opportunity of a result.

"Goals do breed confidence. It is brilliant for David and for the Republic and for us as well."

On McGoldrick and Robinson returning from international duty earlier, Wilder added: "A couple of our Irish boys came back early, but I believe Mick was going to change the team around on Tuesday anyway.

"He gave Cal and Dave the chance to come back and have treatment and have the best chance of being fit for Saturday."