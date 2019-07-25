Sheffield United to sign Dean Henderson and Ben Osborn - is Oli McBurnie next?

SHEFFIELD UNITED are closing in on two further additions ahead of their Premier League return.

Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn in action against Rotherham United last season (Picture: Dean Atkins)

A deal is understood to be in place to bring Dean Henderson back to Bramall Lane on loan for the season from Manchester United.

Ben Osborn, the Nottingham Forest midfielder, is also believed to be on the verge of sealing a £5m switch after the Blades improved an earlier rejected offer.

Providing there are no last-minute hitches, the duo will take the tally of signings made by Chris Wilder this summer to seven.

United’s recruitment, however, is far from over with Yorkshire’s sole top-flight representative also keen to bring in another striker before the window shuts on August 8.

Oli McBurnie remains high on Wilder’s wishlist despite sources in south Wales suggesting Swansea City turned down a £15m bid last week for the Leeds-born frontman.

Bradford City are keeping a keen eye on any potential deal involving McBurnie due to the League Two club having a substantial sell-on clause in the transfer that took him to the Principality from Valley Parade in 2015.

The Bantams will receive 15 per cent of any profit on the near £500,000 so far paid by Swansea.

Swansea and Scotland striker Oli McBurnie is wanted by Sheffield United (Picture: PA)

The return of Henderson will be immensely popular with supporters and his team-mates alike.

He made a big impression on loan from Old Trafford last season, playing all 46 games in the Championship as Wilder’s men clinched automatic promotion to the Premier League with a week to spare.

Amid the celebrations that followed the Blades pipping Yorkshire rivals Leeds United to runners-up spot, Henderson made clear his desire to return to Bramall Lane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also felt the move would benefit someone who is seen as a potential No 1 for the Red Devils in the future.

However, drawn out negotiations over a new contract for the 22-year-old held up any possible loan switch to prompt Wilder to issue an ultimatum that the club may have to look elsewhere.

That intervention seems to have done the trick and Henderson seems likely to be joined in S2 by Osborn.

The 24-year-old scored 15 times in 181 first team league starts for Forest after coming through the Academy. United’s initial bid of around £3m was rejected by Forest last week.