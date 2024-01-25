Croatian international Grbic, 28, who stands 6ft 5in - is set to join in a £2m move and will provide a much-needed fresh option in goal.

Right-back Curtis, 18, has been brought in with an eye on the future.

The St Patrick’s Athletic player - who has made over 61 senior appearances and played for his country at under-21 level - was also linked with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Sheffield United are close to completing the signing of Ivo Grbic. Image: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Wilder, whose side host Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, said: “Yes, we are and are close to getting a couple in. So fingers crossed and those things are it’s happening as we speak.

"The big thing is when the window shuts, we are in stronger and in a better place than when the window opened and I believe we are now, with players coming back fit and the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz coming into the group and a couple coming in over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"From a psychological point of view, our players want to see players coming through the door as well for their chances of getting results and having a successful second half of the season.”

On Grbic, he added: “He is (undergoing a medical). He is close and fingers crossed we can seal that deal.

"Sam is in the building as well and a different type of player coming into the group.”

Meanwhile, Wilder has stressed that bringing in another senior centre-defensive option, with Chris Basham and John Egan on the long-term injured list remains a big priority before the closure of the window.

The Blades have been linked with moves for several players including Everton’s Ben Godfrey - also said to be on the wanted list of Leeds United - Toffees team-mate Mason Holgate and Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham.

Wilder has also revealed that midfielder Ismaila Couilbaly will be heading out on loan to boost his prospects of game-time.

The Malian has made one appearance this term. In the EFL Cup game with Lincoln City.

Wilder added: "The specific positions we are after, we feel we are going to nail. We have lost two really influential players in their position in John Egan and Chris Basham and we are light in terms of right-footed centre-backs. I like that balance and the option of playing three as well.

"It (window) is part and parcel in football. It is an incredibly hectic period and there is a player going out as well. Koulibaly goes out today on loan.