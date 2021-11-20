Slaviša Jokanović's side are 17th in the table with 17 fixtures played with Billy Sharp speaking of the need for the Blades to be more consistent as they look to climb the table.
Before the international break, United were beaten by Blackburn Rovers and will today look to bounce back against high-flying Coventry City.
Stay right here for updates from Bramall Lane as the Blades and Sky Blues get Saturday's Championship underway at 12.30pm.
Sheffield United v Coventry City LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 12:18
- Sheffield United host Coventry City at Bramall Lane, with the fixture kicking off at 12.30pm.
- The Blades are seeking a return to winning ways after they were beaten 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers before the international break.
- United are currently in 17th position in the table, nine points outside the play-off places.
- The Sky Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the season and are fourth in the Championship standings
What are the January plans for the Blades?
“But Jokanovic has had no boardroom assurances about whether he will improve things further with the three signings he wants in January.”
The Blades boss provided an update on the club’s plans for the transfer window in his pre-Coventry City press conference.
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic hoping to add three players in January - but unsure if he can
Sheffield United are spoiling Slavisa Jokanovic’s life at the moment.
What are the January plans for the Blades?
“But Jokanovic has had no boardroom assurances about whether he will improve things further with the three signings he wants in January.”
The Blades boss provided an update on the club’s plans for the transfer window in his pre-Coventry City press conference.
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic hoping to add three players in January - but unsure if he can
Sheffield United are spoiling Slavisa Jokanovic’s life at the moment.
Former Sheffield United man scoops big lottery win
In case you missed this story from earlier in the week, here is the moment that former Sheffield United and Harrogate Town defender Terry Kennedy found out he had won £1MILLION on the lottery.
Watch the moment former Sheffield United and Harrogate Town defender Terry Kennedy scoops £1M lottery win
Former Sheffield United and Harrogate Town defender Terry Kennedy has been captured on video being told he has won £1MILLION on the lottery.
This week our football writers, Leon Wobschall and Stuart Rayner, sat down with FootballTalk host Mark Singleton to look at the latest issues affecting Yorkshire clubs.
As well as casting their eyes towards and giving their thoughts on this weekend’s fixtures, our panel also reflected on England’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
It is some essential pre-match listening if you ask us....give it a go via the link below!
England reach 2022 Qatar World Cup, new bosses at Barnsley and Middlesbrough and draw specialists Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City – FootballTalk Podcast
AS clubs prepare for a full return to action in their respective 2021-22 campaigns, we cast an eye back over the latest international break, reflecting on England’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
TEAM NEWS - And three changes made by Coventry from their last outing
TEAM NEWS - Four changes made by Sheffield United
The teams are getting prepared
Sheffield United players were pictured arriving Bramall Lane at around 10am this morning.
Blades need belief
Sheffield United v Coventry City: Blades need more consistency and belief, says Billy Sharp
Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp laid it out starkly: “I think we’re underdogs and we’re playing at home against Coventry.”
Welcome to today’s coverage of Sheffield United’s meeting with Coventry City as the Blades seeking to pick up their sixth win of the Championship season. It has been an inconsistent start for the Blades under Slaviša Jokanović with United losing eight and drawing four of their 17 league outings this season.
A victory over the high-flying Sky Blues could help restore some confidence and belief in the Blades but a defeat will leave them well adrift of the top six.
Stay right here for all the updates from Bramall Lane!