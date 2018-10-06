Sheffield United v Hull City: Latest from Bramall Lane

Nigel Adkins returns to Bramall Lane today for the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull City.

Team news: The Blades look set to stick with a winning team. For Hull, Jackson Irvine is a major doubt after tweaking his Achilles in the midweek defeat at home to Leeds United. George Long, however, is back after illness and likely to be on the bench against his former club. Daniel Batty also returns but Evandro is out along with Ondrej Mazuch, Angus MacDonald and James Weir.

Former Blades boss Nigel Adkins

Last six games: Sheffield United WWLDWW, Hull City LWLLDL.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).

Last time: Sheffield United 1 Hull City 1; August 14, 2018; League Cup. Oliver Norwood, on his Blades debut after rebuffing City’s advances over the summer, missed the decisive penalty in a shoot-out that the Tigers won 5-4.

Key battle: Billy Sharp v Tommy Elphick. The in-form Blades striker took his season’s tally to six goals with a midweek double so City’s loanee from Aston Villa is likely to face a tough test this afternoon.

Talking point: Nigel Adkins enjoyed his first visit to Bramall Lane since being dismissed when Hull triumphed on penalties in the Carabao Cup first round but today could be an altogether more difficult return.