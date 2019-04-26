Sheffield United v Ipswich Town – Dad’s the word as Blade Egan aims to make ‘Big Dog’ proud

LIFE is pretty good right now for Sheffield United’s record signing John Egan.

Not only is the Premier League beckoning, but victory today over bottom club Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane would effectively mean the Blades are back in the big time.

Such has been the consistency shown by Egan since his £4.1m move north from Brentford last summer that he is firmly in the running to be United’s Player of the Year.

He faces stiff competition from, among others, top-scorer Billy Sharp and midfielder Oliver Norwood, the latter the club’s promotion specialist after going up in each of the past two seasons with Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham.

Regardless of whether he picks up the main award at tomorrow night’s dinner or not, Cork-born Egan has plenty to be pleased about as Chris Wilder’s side close in on the top flight.

The United defender does, though, have one regret as father John senior, a Gaelic football legend back home after winning six All-Ireland Championship titles, is no longer around to share in his success having died in 2012.

Even when I was at Gilingham and moving to Brentford and then here, I always wanted him there. But I know he is looking down at me. Definitely. John Egan

“Every time there is a bit of success in my career he is the first I think about,” the 26-year-old told The Yorkshire Post. “I would love him to be here. Even when I was at Gillingham and moving to Brentford and then here, I always wanted him there.

“But I know he is looking down at me, definitely. That is the main thing. Obviously I was really lucky to have him.”

John Egan senior is regarded as one of Kerry’s finest Gaelic footballers of all-time, but is far from being the only family member to enjoy sporting success.

The Blades defender’s mother Mary won an Irish Cup final with Cork Rangers, a feat that means she enjoys passing on advice to her son.

“Funnily enough, I was only talking to her this morning,” added United’s Egan with a smile. “She gave me a buzz and was telling me about the Irish Cup win. “She is the soccer side of the family. She tries to give me advice. But if the result does not go well I try to ignore it. I do get a bit of a hard time off her when things do not go well.”

Judging by Egan’s performances for the Blades this term it is unlikely his mother has had much cause to upbraid her son too often.

Along with Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell, the Republic of Ireland international has been the defensive rock on which United’s success has been built.

Twenty clean sheets, including 14 since Christmas, is testament to that and there was genuine surprise at the Lane this week that none of the defensive trio made the PFA Championship team of the year.

Instead Leeds United duo Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper got the nod from their peers. Not that this will count for much if, as expected, the Blades finish the job today in front of the live Sky cameras by beating Ipswich to move six points clear of the Elland Road outfit, while boasting a hugely superior goal difference.

Asked about the prospect of promotion, Egan said: “We are just focusing on getting the job done, trying not to think too far ahead. Until that dream is a reality you have to remain focused. You can’t take anything for granted.

“This game is no different. We have to prepare properly to get the three points because we all know how mad the Championship is.”

Egan is in his second spell at the Lane. He had a brief stint on loan from Sunderland in 2012 under Danny Wilson.

It is since being brought back last summer, however, that United fans have seen the very best of the defender. He has missed just two league games to justify fully the decision to move north from Griffin Park.

“I left a good club and a really good team,” he said. “Last season we did not win any of the first nine, but after that we were flying. We only just missed out on the play-offs.

“But, from playing against Sheffield United, I knew they had a really good team as well. One of the toughest games I had personally last season was against Sheffield United.

“So as soon as the manager made his interest clear I really felt this would be a good fit, that I could come here and do well.

“Nothing is a given in football, but thankfully it has gone as well – or better – than expected. I came here because I wanted to get promoted. I have kept that belief through the whole season.”

No doubt thoughts of his father will not be far away if United and Egan can finish the job this weekend.

“Being from a sporting family has helped,” added the defender. “Growing up I was obviously made aware of who my dad was at my young age.

“People in the UK will not know much about Gaelic football, but it is really big back there and he was really successful.

“Put it this way, I will never be more famous than the ‘Big Dog’. He will always be number one.”

It was, in fact, Egan senior who insisted his son’s future lay across the Irish Sea after being blown away by the facilities at the Stadium of Light when Sunderland were looking to sign the teenager.

His advice proved sound, as did the urgings to play as many sports as possible when growing up in County Kerry.

“All I did every day was play sport,” said the defender, smiling at the memory of his upbringing. “That is how it is in Cork. It is a sporting county and there is lots of opportunity. It is what everyone does.

“For me it was not football all the time. I did five or six different sports, including Gaelic football and hurling.

“When you play sport all the time you want to win. You develop a winning mentality, especially back in your home town. You are playing for your own parish. That winning mentality has helped my career, no doubt about that.”