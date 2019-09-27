Sheffield United v Liverpool – Chilled approach could see Blades stop Reds in their rampant tracks

BACK in the day, it used to be at the milk bar around the corner from the stadium or perhaps in the back room at a nearby pub after training.

Now, when groups of footballers gather to chew the fat ahead of a key fixture, it is done over a skinny latte at the local coffee shop. Or it is in Sheffield United’s case, anyway.

A core of Blades players did just that prior to today’s marquee lunch-time encounter with Liverpool – although they probably did not need to smell the coffee to understand just what they are coming up against.

Chris Basham was among that group. A humble Geordie and ‘everyman’ member of a Blades squad abundant in talent, but also rich in humility and ordinariness.

Having turned 31 in the summer, Basham is having the time of his life in the red and white. A far cry from his teenage years when he worked in MacDonalds after his hopes of stardom in the black and white of Newcastle United were dashed when he was released at 16.

Now he is facing the Champions League holders. Funny old game.

Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell faces boyhood club Liverpool at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

He said: “We went to Costa and had a chilled one. We are quite connected as a team. If someone texts in the group and says we are going for a coffee, one of the boys will always turn up. And I was around the area, so I went as well.

“I like to turn up, otherwise I get told I am not a team player.

“We had a coffee and said: ‘look let’s try and play our game like we do and hopefully get the result.’

“We are self policed and that is why the manager has brought in who he has. He has brought in team players who want to improve and have a taste of the Premier League.

“When the manager came in, he wanted lads who wanted to buy into this club, get fans on our side and play exciting football.

“Togetherness also helps. If you are not together in a team, it is tough and if you are not in the squad, those boys need to be together. No-one sulks because it becomes a toxic environment, which you don’t want.”

Togetherness will almost certainly play its part if the Blades are to somehow halt a Liverpool bandwagon which has seen them win their last 15 league games.

It is a club record sequence and one so good that it even provoked the curmudgeonly Roy Keane to doff his cap in approval. ‘Outstanding’ was his take on TV last weekend. High praise indeed.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder instructs Kieron Freeman. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Basham observed: “They are on an unbelievable run. But let us try and be Sheffield United and try and stop that and if not, we will go to the next one.

“I am sure the manager won’t allow us to not play the way we want to. He will want us to go and have a go at them.”

Motivation at a sell-out Bramall Lane won’t be hard to find for the sort of occasion that few senior Blades players such as Basham could have scarcely envisaged when they joined.

For boyhood Liverpool fans Jack O’Connell and John Lundstram, it will be a sentimental reminder of how far they have come – and even though several of their friends will be in the away end supporting the Reds, there will be a swell of pride when they see their mates line up for the hosts.

That said, sentiment will be parked at the kick-off by the Blades duo. Getting a result against a side you used to cheer yields a sweet emotion, after all.

Basham missed out in that regard on Wednesday, when he saw Sunderland, the club he supported as a child, triumph in the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane, with the defender being an unused substitute.

He naturally hopes that his two team-mates fare better in that regard today.

Basham said: “It was not a nice thing for me to get beaten by Sunderland. I wanted to get on pitch and change it.

”You want to prove to fans that this is what you missed. That is the kind of feeling you have growing up and you want to prove to your friends and family that this is what you have missed. It is kind of a feeling inside.

“It is like Lundstram going back to Everton – he wanted to prove a point to say: ‘why did you release me?’”.

Basham is one of a handful of Blades players who have lined up against Liverpool in a league game before –he played for Bolton in a 3-2 home loss back in August 2009, a season when the Merseysiders finished seventh.

Now Liverpool are very much the real deal.

“I remember Steven Gerrard scoring in the top bins,” Basham recalled.

“I came off the bench, but I am more looking forward to this one. They were definitely a top-four side (then), but not winning the Champions League and going on unbeatable runs.

“They are a big club, but were definitely beatable then. They are still beatable now, but they did not have the strikeforce they have got and the team morale.

“Obviously, the manager they have also got now is world-class and unbelievable.”

A world-class side too, but in receipt of players with down-to-earth values in the best Liverpool traditions, with Basham’s fellow north-easterner and boyhood Sunderland fan Jordan Henderson being a case in point.

He has not done too badly for himself, as Basham is the first to acknowledge.

He said: “When you watch him on the telly, you need a player like Henderson. He plays every game at 100 per cent and plays around pitch and probably does the dirty work that no one ever sees. I think that is my game when I play in midfield.

“You always say that’s one of your boys.”