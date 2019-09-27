Sheffield United v Liverpool – Chris Wilder targets top-flight stability for Blades

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder is challenging his players to ensure that marquee games against Liverpool become a regular part of the Blades’ fixture list – ahead of the clubs’ first league meeting in over twelve-and-a-half years.

The Champions League holders visit Bramall Lane this lunch-time (12.30pm kick-off), with Wilder stressing that today’s high-profile encounter is a reward for the club’s cherished promotion last term.

Tenth-placed United are striving to complete the second part of a famous Merseyside double, having triumphed 2-0 at Goodison Park last Saturday.

But they face a demanding task against a Liverpool side who are on a club-record run of 15 successive league victories, with derby rivals Everton being the last team to take points off them in a 0-0 draw on March 3.

Despite the odds being stacked in their opponents’ favour, Wilder insists that his side will not be cowed, while acknowledging that the club’s longer-term mission is to re-establish themselves in the top-flight.

The Blades chief said: “You just try and deal with every step and every progression.

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Dave Bassett, who was the last Blades boss to win against Liverpool at Bramall Lane back in September 1992.

“The next step for us was coming into the Premier League. We want more of it and so do the players. It is game on and then there is a game of football to be attacked.

“We have been in the Premier League (before). It’s been topsy-turvy and not ‘Liverpool-esque.’

“We have been up and down and into the third and fourth divisions and then back up to the Premier League. A lot of us, including me, would like a little bit of consistency to this fixture.”

Today’s game at Bramall Lane – Liverpool’s first visit to S2 since August 2006 – has personal symbolism for Wilder, whose father Paul hails from the city and is a Reds supporter.

We have been up and down and into the third and fourth divisions and then back up to the Premier League. A lot of us, including me, would like a little bit of consistency to this fixture. Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder

As a child, Wilder attended the odd fixture at Anfield during school holiday visits to Merseyside, with the Blades chief taking time to visit family ahead of United’s recent game at Everton.

Today’s occasion will also be a special one for Liverpool-born Blades duo Jack O’Connell and John Lundstram, who are both boyhood Reds supporters.

Wilder said: “I used to go to Anfield with my uncle Colin; he will like that plug. We used to go on the Kop. You started halfway up and then, when Liverpool scored, you ended up halfway down it.

“I visited my auntie last week when we went to Everton and had a cup of tea. My ‘old man’ came to Sheffield when he was 17 and that is where the family settled.

“Sheffield and Liverpool are two great footballing cities. There are four clubs involved in two great cities.

“Okay, we do not get the limelight, but Sheffield is up there as a city, I have always said that.

“It thrives on football. on two big clubs going toe-to-toe. You are either a United fan or a Sheffield Wednesday fan. There is nothing in between.

“Six years ago or so, this (game) will have felt like a million years away. The journey has been quick; it has been rapid. We have to do ourselves justice both on and off the pitch.”

Casting aside notions of added pressure today against the league leaders, he added: “I have had challenges where I am trying to keep a team in the division; where you need a result.

“Games where you know you need to go and get a win. That pressure is consistent, really. The majority of the time, you are under pressure to set your team up and give a performance.”

You have to go back to September 1992 for United’s last home league win over Liverpool, with the Merseysiders beaten twice at Bramall Lane in successive seasons in the early Nineties during the era of Dave Bassett.

In his time as a player at United, Wilder was not involved in any victories, with his own, personal memory of facing the Reds being a more painful one in a 2-0 defeat at Anfield back in December 1990.

He added: “I played for Dave Bassett’s side the season after we went back up (in 1990-91) and got tortured by John Barnes one Christmas. But that ended up being a successful season.

“That team had four points at Christmas. But the supporters stuck with the team right the way through and the team eventually rewarded them with a win.

“I also watched us go toe-to- toe with them in the League Cup semi-finals (in 2002-03). It is hard to get a result (against Liverpool).”