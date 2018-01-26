Sheffield United v Preston North End: Blades’ Mark Duffy welcomes extra competition for places

Mark Duffy will be 34 when his new Sheffield United contract expires, but he is not thinking of retirement just yet.

The 32-year-old midfielder – who yesterday penned an extended deal until 2020 – is adamant he wants to keep playing into his late 30s.

And he points to his former Doncaster Rovers team-mate James Coppinger, 37, as a prime example of how players can extend their careers by staying fit and “looking after your body”.

“One of my friends James Coppinger is still playing at 37, so you never know,” said Duffy. “The players’ age is always going up, as long as you look after your body.

“I have still got a lot in my legs so want to play for as long as possible.”

Duffy is the latest Blades star to commit his future to Bramall Lane as United secure the majority of a squad that has surprised many in the Championship this season.

We need strength in depth. We need players to step up and perform well. That’s what we have got now all over the pitch. Sheffield United’s Mark Duffy

United sit sixth in the table, chasing back-to-back promotions, and Duffy was key in their title-winning team last year.

“Ever since I came here it’s been nothing but good times,” he said. “I feel with the players that we have, the management staff, the club is on the way up. It’s somewhere you want to be.

“I had 18 months left on my contract, but when the club said they wanted to extend it, I was delighted.”

Manager Chris Wilder has strengthened in the January transfer window with new signings Ricky Holmes, Ryan Leonard, James Wilson and Lee Evans adding competition for places.

Duffy, though, is relishing the challenge for a first-team shirt.

“We have brought players in so that’s made the squad a lot stronger and I might not get as many minutes as I want,” he admitted.

“But if I am playing well, I am sure I will be out there.

“We need strength in depth. We need players to step up and perform well. That’s what we have got now all over the pitch.”

United take a break from the Championship today when they host Preston North End in the FA Cup.

The two clubs share a rich FA Cup history – 13 finals between them – but the main target for United this season is promotion to the Premier League.

Their next three games – at home to Aston Villa and Leeds United, either side of a trip to leaders Wolverhampton – are all being televised on Sky, such is the mounting interest in the Bramall Lane club. But Wilder has a competitive streak that will not allow him to take a backward step when it comes to the FA Cup.

“I think I’d get lynched if I said any game when someone pulls a red and white shirt on isn’t important because it is,” he said.

“When I go for a cup of tea in the canteen, I want to smash Paul Coutts all over the pool table,” he smiled. “I’ve got a group of lads who are competitive.

“The last round (at Ipswich Town), it wasn’t the most glamorous of games, but we took a great following down the road and the scenes at the end told me my players have got the same feel for the club as myself, my staff and the supporters.

“I get excited watching any of our club’s games. I get excited watching the Under-18’s and Under-23’s, I want them all to do well. Behind closed doors games are the same, we want to do well. That’s in you, that’s the competitive aspect.

“I didn’t see Mick McCarthy wanting to go out the back door three weeks ago. I don’t think you have a career like his, or a career of any sorts in professional football, unless you are ultra competitive.

“This won’t be live on TV, but from my point of view there’s an opportunity to get into the fifth round and we’ll take on board another game gladly. We’ve been in good form and we want that to carry on.”

United lost at Deepdale last month in the Championship, but have come out of a mini slump and are currently four games unbeaten. But Wilder is expecting a totally different game today against Preston, who have won just once in the league since Jordan Hugill’s strike beat the Blades on December 16.

“If you look at the games we are involved in, it’s a great period,” said Wilder. “We’re playing heavyweights all over the place in the next three (league) games. The matches are live on Sky and I think that’s testament to how we are going about things.

“We’re going toe-to-toe with them and we’re talking about trying to break down some of these teams. That’s brilliant.

“I took a step back and thought about that. I quite enjoy that, I like that. If that’s the only problem we’ve got, then we’re in a good situation.”