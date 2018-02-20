Sheffield United v QPR: Wilder predicts more twists and turns in race for play-offs

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists it is far too early to suggest the chasing pack in the race for the play-offs are all hunting just one or two berths.

The Blades host Queens Park Rangers tonight knowing victory will leave the top six within touching distance.

Bristol City, the side currently occupying the final play-offs slot, are four points ahead of United, with in-form Fulham another three points further ahead.

Then comes Derby County, Aston Villa and Cardiff City behind runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers, leaving some pundits to suggest the top five is all but settled with only the order likely to change.

Wilder, however, refuses to subscribe to such a theory and, instead, points to the topsy-turvy nature of the Championship as proof that plenty of surprises still lay in wait for the promotion-chasing pack.

“Time is running out and you can’t afford to lose a batch of games if you want to be involved at the end of the season,” said the 50-year-old. “If we win a batch, it puts us in a better position but it still doesn’t guarantee us anything.

There are going to be twists and turns right until the end of the season. Teams who are expected to win won’t and vice versa. There is everything to play for across the division. Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder

“A few teams have had not great runs (at various stages of the season). Fulham didn’t exactly come out of the blocks early on, then Cardiff lost a few games. You just never know in this division.

“Bristol City were flying but are now having a bit of a (difficult) period. So, they can regroup and go again, just like we can regroup and go again.”

United’s 2-1 victory over Leeds in their last league outing 10 days ago was a welcome return to winning ways for a side that had taken just 10 points from their previous 13 games.

“There are going to be twists and turns right until the end of the season,” added Wilder, who has Richard Stearman and top scorer Leon Clarke available again after illness.

“Teams who are expected to win won’t and vice versa. There is everything to play for across the division.

“Look at Villa, not so long ago they weren’t going to do anything. Then, they were beating Birmingham in front of 40,000 fans and it was Villa’s to lose. Then, a few players have to drop out, they lose at Fulham (last Saturday) and, suddenly, the doubts creep in again.

“We were never a million miles off.

“There will be a few teams that still fancy their chances. I think it (the race for the play-offs) goes right the way down to possibly 13th or 14th position.”