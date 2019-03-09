Sheffield United v Rotherham United: Latest from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United and Rotherham United meet this lunchtime at Bramall Lane desperate for points at either end of the Championship.

The Blades can leapfrog second-placed Leeds united with victory, while a point would be enough to see the Millers climb out of the bottom three - before today's 3pm games kick off.

The Blades look set to make a couple of changes, after Monday’s Steel City derby, but have no new injury worries.

Kyle Vassell (groin) and Jamie Proctor (hip) remain sidelined for the Millers, with Darren Potter also unlikely to feature along with Sean Raggett. Jon Taylor is fit, despite a slight injury issue earlier this week.

Last six games: Sheffield United WDWWWD Rotherham United DDDDDW.

Referee: G Eltringham (County Durham).

Last time: Sheffield United 1 Rotherham United 0, April 8 2014, League One: Ben Davies grabbed a late Blades winner from the penalty spot.