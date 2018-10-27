Sheffield United v Wigan: Latest from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United host Wigan at Bramall Lane in the Championship.

Team news: Sheffield United have a couple of players who are fitness doubts, but Chris Wilder has refused to disclose their identities. Billy Sharp is pushing for a recall, but Leon Clarke may retain his place after scoring his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

Last six games: Sheffield United WWWWLD Wigan WLDLWL.

Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).

Last time: Sheffield United 0 Wigan 2, February 6 2016, League One: Goals from Will Grigg (penalty) and Conor McAleny gave the visitors all three points at Bramall Lane.