Sheffield United went 'toe to toe' with Manchester City, insists Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists he could take solace from his Blades side going 'toe to toe' with champions Manchester City for the second successive game - despite another narrow loss to Pep Guardiola's side.

A goal 17 minutes from time from substitute Sergio Aguero decided the contest, with the Blades handing City a big scare - just as they did in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium on December 29 when they were unfortunate to go down 2-0.

The game was decided in a key sixty-second burst of action and after the impressive Oli McBurnie was inches away from turning in Enda Stevens's cross, City burst up the other end to take the lead when Aguero converted a pinpoint low centre from Kevin De Bruyne.

Wilder said: "It was an unbelievable bit of quality from Kevin De Bruyne and a fantastic pass and after 65 minutes, they had put Aguero on. It is not a bad substitution..

"But we went toe to toe with them at their place and our place and it is a great learning curve for us.

"We are in it to get points and disappointed we have not got anything from both games. Both were quite tight games, but when you get an opportunity, you have got to score. Over there and especially here, we have not done that."

It was a night which showcased loan keeper Dean Henderson at his very best, with the Blades loanee making three outstanding saves in the first-half - including a 36th-minute penalty save to keep out a penalty from Gabriel Jesus after Chris Basham was penalised for a foul on Riyad Mahrez.

Wilder, who confirmed that he expects Billy Sharp - handed just his second Premier League start - to still be at the club at the end of the transfer window, with his situation remaining unchanged, added: "We gave them a test. Even the most ardent of Manchester City fans would think we have pushed their team of super-stars and unbelievable quality players, the squad and the manager.

"We pushed them close and it was a difficult night for them and we did not want them to come in through the front door and out through the front door.

"We made it difficult for them.

"You are always going to be up against it and your goalkeeper is always going to have to play well against Manchester City and he obviously did.

"Then, with those small opportunities to try and break them down and open them up, you need to take and unfortunately, we did not take them."

On his side's hard-fought win, Guardiola added: "It is a difficult place to come, everybody knows it.

"Before they came to the Etihad Stadium, they did not lose one game away and at home, they are strong and we knew it and they attack with a lot of people in the side and in the final third and 18-yard box and a lot of crosses.

"They are incredible with the second balls and with the long balls with the strikers, they are so good competing and fighting."