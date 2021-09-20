Sheffield United: Why Blades fans should enjoy Morgan Gibbs-White while they can

John Egan celebrates after scoring Sheffield United's second goal. Pictures: Simon Hulme

The statistics show that John Egan struck a second-half brace in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Yorkshire rivals Hull City and Billy Sharp netted in his 300th United appearance and also missed a penalty – yet the talk afterwards centred on the classy Wolves loanee.

Gibbs-White, 21, set up Sharp’s opener and provided the chance that led to United’s spot-kick.

In three games for the club, the midfielder has already found the net twice and provided two assists.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic. Picture: Simon Hulme

He is a burgeoning talent who has already displayed plenty of evidence that he will play a leading part in Slavisa Jokanovic’s new era at Bramall Lane, although Unitedites will be acutely aware of the fact that Wolves have a potential recall option on the Stafford-born player, who has joined on a season-long loan, in January.

Jokanovic, whose side secured their first away success of the season to end a productive seven days, said: “He is a talent who will be a Premier League player. We are in a position to let him compete and support the group. At the moment, he is making a perfect job.

“Football is not one game or one week and it is about Morgan for the next 15 years. He can make something for the team and himself.

“He has done a very good job in the first week. He is a guy with goals and quality and the characteristic for getting between the lines.

“This is what we need. He is an important player, but I believe he can grow up to the higher level in the future.”

Defeat to United extended Hull’s alarming winless sequence to seven Championship matches and they are yet to triumph in front of their own supporters this season.

They did have the solace of netting their first league goal since the opening day of the campaign when Keane Lewis-Potter struck a consolation – the Tigers’ first goal in over 10 hours of Championship football – but there were few tangible positives elsewhere.

Head coach Grant McCann, who confirmed that Tom Huddlestone and Greg Docherty missed the game with hamstring issues, was particularly unhappy at City conceding two soft goals from set-plays in the second half and has urged his side to grow up fast in that regard.

McCann said: “We have lost three or four games this season on set-plays and that is a kick in the teeth for us and it was the same again.

“Our best markers in the box let us down for a few goals. We have got to learn and grow up,” he said.

“Some of the play and opportunities were good, but we need to do better. Simple as that.

“I take the responsibility for it as I am the manager and we have to do better.

“In the last time we were in this division, we were the worst for attacking set-plays in this league and the worst for defensive set-plays.

He added: “We know that and assess that, but last season (in League One), we were the best at both and we need to understand at this level that we need to be bigger and more aggressive and man up and stand up to that challenge.

“In the way we set up at set-plays, there is no grey area.

“You are given a man and stay with your man and do your job,” said McCann.

“At the minute, we are getting a wee bit outmuscled, but we will definitely get better.”