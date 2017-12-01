Sheffield United will head back to The Den in a much better place

The last time Sheffield United played at Millwall they left South London stranded at the bottom of League One.

A late penalty by Steve Morison inflicted a 2-1 defeat as Chris Wilder’s first few weeks in charge failed to bring a win.

One point from 12 was not a pre-cursor for what was to come as Wilder’s side embarked on a stunning campaign – sparked by a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Oxford United in the following match – which saw them crowned League One champions with 100 points.

Tomorrow, 16 months on, United return to The Den sitting third in the Championship, with designs on back-to-back promotions.

The changes in fortune have been amazing, but Wilder believes he learned a lot about his new charges in those first few weeks at Bramall Lane.

“It’s easy to play when things are flowing and the sun is shining,” said Wilder. “It’s when it is going the other way and the pressure is on.

“The first few games were feelers, but they could easily have gone under after being 3-0 down after 15 minutes against Southend.

“You learn a lot about players and there were a few players who really stood up to the plate.

“I believe the Millwall game, that would have been a big point for us, but to go under in the 94th minute – and the manner of the goal – when I thought we did enough to earn a point.

“The next game we were 1-0 down to Oxford and people wonder why sometimes I have a nip at opposition punters when 2,000 fans are singing I am ‘getting sacked in the morning’.

“There wasn’t any hiding place for me at the Southend, Millwall or Oxford game.

“Going 1-0 down to Oxford, and what happened in the previous games, I thought that was the big game, the turning point for us,” said Wilder, after second-half goals from Billy Sharp and James Wilson clinched a much-needed win.

United have carried their impressive form from last season into this campaign with 37 points from 19 games so far.

“The way we play is physically demanding, and the energy levels we have shown, in all the games, has been brilliant,” said Wilder.

“That’s testament to the work they do Monday to Friday.

“People ask ‘when will they blow up?’ I don’t think we will blow up, in terms of energy levels,

“We didn’t last year. I know it’s a different division, but players play that way and enjoy it.”

He added: “It’s not always about pressing; we have to sit off and be patient at times.”