Sheffield United Women are ready to get back on front foot in FA Cup

Sheffield United Women go in search of a second Super League scalp of the season when they host Birmingham City Women at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium tomorrow.

The Blades women have already ousted Liverpool from the Continental Cup, winning 3-2 on Merseyside en route to the quarter-final, where they lost 4-0 to Manchester City, the side joint-top of Super League.

Birmingham sit 10th, one place above Liverpool, with United manager Carla Ward stating in the wake of defeat to Manchester City that the gulf in class in women’s football lies between the top four and the rest of the sport as opposed to being between the divisions.

It serves up an intriguing proposition for United, who are second in the Championship, three points behind Aston Villa albeit having played a game more, and used to assuming the role of bullies in league football.

Indeed, they are the top scorers in the second tier, the five they scored at Coventry United Ladies last Sunday taking their tally to 41 for the season, nine more than Villa.

Switching their mentality game to game is becoming a challenge. In that Continental League Cup quarter-final tie with holders City, for instance, emphasis for the Blades was very much on a reaguard action, with United on the back foot against their star-studded opponents.

“We did a lot of work off the ball prior to the game,” revealed Ward.

Given the lessons they have learned from two games against Super League opposition, expect United to play on the front foot as they bid to send out another message about their growing Super League credentials.

Tickets are £5 adults, £3 concessions and free for United season-ticket holders.