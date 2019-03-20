Sheffield United Women sack player after she is found guilty of racial abuse

Sheffield United Women have sacked Sophie Jones after she was found guilty of racially abusing another player.

The FA has found Jones guilty of racially abusing Tottenham player Renee Hector.

Jones, who was banned by the FA for five games, has had her contract terminated by her club, who said that the forward "maintains her innocence and is disappointed with the FA's decision".

Hector made the allegations in a social media post after Tottenham had beaten the Blades 2-1 on January 6 this year.

A Sheffield United spokesperson said: "The Club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination.

"Following dialogue between the Club and Jones, and taking into account the length of the suspension, it has been decided that her contract, which was due for review in the summer, will be terminated by mutual agreement."Jones has also been fined £200 and must attend an educational course.

Tottenham Ladies said on Twitter: "We welcome the decision made by the FA and that the appropriate action has been taken. There is no place for any sort of discriminatory language or behaviour in football."

