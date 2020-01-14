Sheffield United Women v Manchester City Women – Blades striker Jade Pennock sets sights on an upset

Sheffield United Women have already claimed one Super League scalp in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup this season but forward Jade Pennock knows that Wednesday night’s quarter-final against with Manchester City poses a whole new challenge.

The Blades secured a 3-2 success at Liverpool in September to top Group A and make it into the last eight of the competition for the first time at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium.

Liverpool are without a victory in the top-flight this term, compared to Nick Cushing’s side, who have won 10 of their 12 league fixtures, sitting in second and just three points behind league leaders Arsenal.

United were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in the Women’s Championship on Sunday and Pennock is keen to avoid back-to-back defeats, something the Blades are yet to experience this campaign.

“It is not nice to lose two in a row, and we are not used to it,” said Pennock.

“Sunday’s game has given us things to work on and correct. It gives us motivation to go into tonight and put things right.”

As a player, you want to compare yourself with the best. Man City have been such a strong contender in the women’s game for many years. Jade Pennock

She continued: “Everyone is looking forward to it, these are the games you want to play in, against the big teams. We will be going in as the underdogs and we are just excited to play and, hopefully, we can get a result. We played Liverpool earlier on in the season and we got a result there. Anything is possible.”

City are the holders of the Continental Cup and have lifted the trophy three times since first winning it in 2014.

Pennock added: “As a player, you want to compare yourself with the best. Man City have been such a strong contender in the women’s game for many years.

“To compete against them will be a great experience for the whole team and I am looking forward to it.”

The 27-year-old has been happy with her contributions this season, claiming 10 goals, with four of those strikes coming in five league cup appearances.

She said:“I wanted to add more goals and assists this time and we are only halfway through the season and I have scored the same amount as the whole of last time.

“I am pleased with that but there are still areas that I can work on.”