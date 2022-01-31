Sheffield United working on deal for Brentford centre-back as they wait to discover extent of Rhian Brewster's injury

TARGET: Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Charlie Goode. Picture: Getty Images.

The Blades have been keen to bolster their options in the centre of defence, with the club now linked with a move for Brentford's Charlie Goode.

The 26-year-old has made six appearances for the Bees in the Premier League this term but has not featured since the beginning of December due to injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following United's win over Peterborough on Saturday evening, Heckingbottom confirmed that his side were progressing with a move to bring in a defender.

"Yeah, we are closer," he said.

"We want to be sure to get the right character as well as the right player, we'll certainly be looking to do it.

"I want him to be the right person who is coming into a good group. I want him to improve the group, push players and when he gets minutes on the pitch helps us get points."

Heckingbottom confirmed last week that Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Swansea, was one of the Blades targets.

INJURY BLOW: For Rhian Brewster. Picture: PA Wire.

The Blades could be forced to recall Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Burton Albion today after Rhian Brewster was forced off with injury on Saturday.

Heckingbottom added: "Obviously we are going to have to reassess aren't we after what has gone off tonight [Brewster's injury]. So, we will wait and see what happens."