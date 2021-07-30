Sheffield United's inability to find friendly opponents leaves them short of game-time for Birmingham CIty opener

Sheffield United have accepted defeat in their attempts to find an opponent for their final weekend of pre-season, and will therefore go into the new Championship season on the back of just two friendlies.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:30 pm

The Blades had been due to complete their pre-season programme with a friendly at home to Norwich City.

But the newly-promoted Premier League side had to call off matches against Chesterfield and the Blades at short notice this week after positive Covid-19 result within their camp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sheffield United are by no means the only side to suffer disruption to their pre-season plans as a result of the virus. Their first-team squad was forced into 10 days of isolation after two players tested positive on the tour of Spain.

POSTPONEMENT: Sheffield United's Bramall Lane will not have a game at the weekend

But with a new manager in Slavisa Jokanovic, the opportunity for more game-time ahead of their Championship opener at home to Birmingham City would have been welcome. That, rather than Saturday's planned friendly, will now be Jokanovic's first match at Bramall Lane.

The two games he has overseen were friendly wins over Europa Point in Spain, and Wednesday's 4-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Lee Bowyer's Birmingham are due to play their fourth pre-season friendly on Saturday.

BladesBirmingham CitySpainNorwich City