Sheffield Wednesday handed prime-time BBC slot as Blades are overlooked

Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round trip to Manchester City has been chosen for live BBC coverage, but neighbours United's game will not be broadcast.

Wednesday were drawn against the holders after knocking Brighton and Hove Albion and Queens Park Rangers in the early stage of the competition.

The Owls will be looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 13 years.

Their game has been scheduled for March 4, kicking off at 7.45pm, with the Blades playing the previous night.

They will travel to Reading, who knocked Cardiff City out on penalties after a 3-3 fourth-round replay which saw both sides score in extra-time. That game kicks off at 8pm.

To accommodate the Premier League's rather jumbled winter break, which sees the Blades have no game between Sunday's visit of Bournemouth and the February 22 home game against Brighton and Hove Albion, while other take their rest a week later, the fifth round ties are being played in midweek.

The games will be played to a conclusion on the night.

The Blades have won their last four league meetings against the Royals, but when they last met in the FA Cup, also at the Madejski Stadium, it was a 4-0 home win in 2013.

Sheffield United's Premier League trip to Aston Villa will be rearranged in due course. The Blades were due at Villa Park on February 29, but Dean Smith's side face Manchester City in the League Cup final that weekend.