Sky games for Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough FC

Bramall Lane. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The Blades' trip to Yorkshire rivals Hull City on Saturday, September 18 has been brought forward and will now be shown on Sky, with a lunch-time kick-off at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, United's game at Middlesbrough, managed by ex-Blades chief Neil Warnock, will be shown by Sky on Tuesday, September 28 (7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jokanovic's first league fixture as Blades manager, at home to Birmingham City at Bramall Lane, will be screened live on Saturday, August 7 with an 8pm kick-off.

Sky will also screen United's first away Championship game at Swansea City on Saturday, August 14, again with an 8pm kick-off.

The broadcasters will also show the Blades' trip to Valerien Ismael's West Brom four days later on Wednesday, August 18 (8pm), meaning that the club's first three Championship fixtures have all been selected for live broadcast.

Hull's game at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, September 14 will be shown on Sky (7.45pm), with Barnsley's game at Stoke to be screened the following evening (Wednesday, September 15) at 8pm.

The Reds' home encounter with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, September 29 (8pm) has also been selected by the national broadcaster.

Middlesbrough's game at Reading on Saturday September, 25 is among other games selected. The match will kick off at 12.30pm.

Full list of Sky EFL games in August and September.

Saturday August 7: Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, kick-off 5.30pm

Saturday August 7: Sheffield United vs Birmingham, kick-off 8pm

Sunday August 8: Fulham vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday August 8: Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 14: Peterborough vs Derby, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday August 14: Swansea vs Sheffield United, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday August 17: Millwall vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday August 17: Huddersfield vs Preston, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday August 18: West Brom vs Sheffield United, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 20: Bristol City vs Swansea, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday August 21: QPR vs Barnsley, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday August 27: Peterborough vs West Brom, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday August 28: Derby vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 12.30pm

Monday September 6: Portsmouth vs Plymouth, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday September 10: Birmingham vs Derby, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 12: Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff, kick-off 2pm

Tuesday September 14: Bournemouth vs QPR, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday September 14: Blackburn vs Hull, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday September 15: Stoke vs Barnsley, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 18: Hull vs Sheffield United, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday September 24: West Brom vs QPR, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 25: Reading vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday September 28: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday September 29: Fulham vs Swansea, kick-off 7.45pm